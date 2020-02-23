Trump to visit Sabarmati Ashram with PM Modi on Monday

US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Ashram here in Gujarat during his maiden visit to India on February 24, city Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia said on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Trump to the Ashram, which is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India's freedom struggle, in the midst of their joint roadshow from the international airport, he said.

Earlier, confusion prevailed over Trump's visit to the Ashram. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said the White House will take a call on such a visit. "Trump will arrive at the Ahmedabad International Airport at around 11:30 am tomorrow (February 24). It was already announced that Trump will land here directly here from Washington.

At the airport, he will be given the guard of honor," Bhatia said while addressing reporters. He said Trump would embark on a roadshow after attending a cultural program. "Trump will then proceed for the Sabarmati Ashram which he would be visiting for a very short time. From the Ashram, Trump will resume the roadshow, and reach the Motera stadium via Indira bridge," the police commissioner said. PM Modi and Trump are scheduled to address the "Namaste Trump" event at the Motera cricket stadium. Bhatia said the Prime Minister will be accompanying Trump during his Ahmedabad itinerary.

"Trump will leave for Agra at around 3:30 pm after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event," he added. Meanwhile, preparations are on in full swing at the Ashram for the high-profile visit. Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917-1930. Several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited Sabarmati Ashram in recent years. Ashram secretary Amrut Modi said that Trump will spend 15 minutes at the place.

"Trump will visit the 'Hriday Kunj'. He will be in the Ashram for around 15 minutes before leaving. If he wishes, he will spin a charkha. However, the program is limited for 15 minutes," Modi said. He said the US President would be briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha (spinning wheel) as a symbol of self-reliance.

"We will also gift him a coffee-table book, and a book containing 150 quotations of Gandhi," Modi said. Hriday Kunj is a room on the Ashram premises where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi had lived for 12 years between 1918 and 1930 during the freedom struggle. As part of the preparations, a large cut-out of the prime minister was erected outside the Ashram. Security has also been tightened with several police personnel and sniffer dogs deployed in and outside the Ashram premises.

