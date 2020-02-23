Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

NATION:

DEL57 LD TRUMP VISIT Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad on Monday for much anticipated India visit

Ahmedabad/Agra: US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden India trip during which he will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with his wife Melania.

DEL48 TRUMP-LD AGRA Agra decked up to welcome Trump; security forces fortify city, Taj Mahal

Agra: From massive billboards bearing greeting messages to street roundabouts decked up with American and Indian flags, Agra is waiting to welcome President Donald Trump on Monday amid a huge security deployment across the city. By Kunal Dutt

DEL46 SINOINDIA-TRADE Hope India will review coronavirus epidemic in an objective manner: China

New Delhi: China on Monday hoped that India will review the situation arising out of the coronavirus epidemic in the country in an "objective and rational" manner and resume bilateral trade and movement of people.

DEL24 TRUMP-INDIA STRATEGIC Donald Trump kick-starts India visit on Monday to further solidify Indo-US ties

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will kick-start an eagerly awaited tour of India on Monday, a visit expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

DEL34 TRUMP-LD SABARMATI-VISIT US President Donald Trump, his family to visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday before heading towards a cricket stadium where he will address over 1,00,000 people.

DEL43 DL-CAA-LD CLASH Clash erupts between pro & anti CAA groups in Jaffrabad area; gates of 2 metro stations closed

New Delhi: Clashes broke out Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi where a large number of people had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

DEL49 UP-3RD LD CAA Man shot at by 'miscreant' amid clashes between police, violent anti-CAA protesters in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP): A 22-year-old man was shot at and injured by a miscreant amid clashes that broke out in the old city area here on Sunday between anti-CAA protesters and police after incidents of arson and stone pelting, said officials.

DEL53 DL-MAURYA-US PRESIDENTS Trump latest addition to list of heads of states to stay at ITC Maurya

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will join the list of heads of states who have stayed at the ITC Maurya here during their visit to India.

BOM16 GJ-TRUMP-MENU Trumps to get taste of Gujarat: Khaman on menu list

Ahmedabad: Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram here.

DEL51 TRUMP-LD CONG Cong asks PM Modi if he will raise H-1B visa, restoration of GSP with Trump

New Delhi: A day ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would raise with him the issue of easing of the H-1B visas for Indians, the restoration of GSP status and the security concerns vis-a-vis the Taliban.

DEL50 UP-2NDLD AAP AAP eyes UP, to contest panchayat polls this year

Lucknow: Buoyed by its decisive victory in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to turn its focus on Uttar Pradesh as it outlined its plans on Sunday to recruit 25-lakh members in the politically-crucial state and contest the panchayat polls later this year.

MDS6 KA-LD PUJARI Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in S.Africa, extradited from Senegal

Bengaluru: Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in South Africa and being brought to India by a team of officials, including senior IPS officers from Karnataka, a top police official said on Sunday.

BOM15 MH-CORONAVIRUS-GOVT Covid-19: 81 of 83 in Maha isolation wards test negative

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Sunday said that 81 out of 83 people admitted in isolation wards for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus have tested negative.

LEGAL:

LGD16 JUDICIAL CONFERENCE-CJI International 'single system of laws' greatest need to deal with environmental issues: CJI

New Delhi: The "single system of laws" is the greatest need for environmental issues as they are not hindered by national and international borders, Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde said on Sunday.

LGD13 SC-SHAHEEN BAGH Police, not anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh, responsible for inconvenience to commuters: SC told

New Delhi: Former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah has told the Supreme Court the protest at Shaheen Bagh here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was peaceful and inconvenience being caused to commuters was due to barricades "unnecessarily" put by police on roads far away from the site.

FOREIGN:

FGN41 TRUMP-INDIA-LD DEPARTURE Trump leaves for maiden visit to India, calls Modi his 'friend'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "friend" as he left for his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties. By Lalit K Jha

FGN33 CHINA-LD VIRUS Coronavirus is China's biggest health emergency, says Xi as death toll climbs to 2,442

Beijing/Wuhan: President Xi Jinping on Sunday said the coronavirus epidemic is China's "largest public health emergency" as the death toll from the deadly virus climbed to 2,442 and the number of infections hit almost 77,000 in the country. By K J M Varma

SPORTS:

SPF31 SPO-CRI-IND-BLIND-SPECTATOR 'Blind' Love: 78-year-old visually challenged Allan Jones loves 'feeling' cricket from stadium

Wellington: The hair is dishevelled, beard unkempt and shirt untucked. The old man, with a white stick, walks up to the designated stand, keeps his bag down, and quietly takes his seat.

