Left Menu
Development News Edition

Identity-based politics good for democracy: Mukherjee

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 00:42 IST
Identity-based politics good for democracy: Mukherjee
Representative image Image Credit:

Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said democracy and republicanism were two values people must strive to protect and cherish, and termed identity politics a positive development in relation to the deepening of democratic ethos. He was delivering valedictory address at the 10th edition of the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad here.

"Democracy in India gave rise to identity-based politics. Purely from the lens of deepening democracy, I see this as a positive development because it leads to wider representation. However, an electorate divided on caste and community lines throws up a polarised mandate," Mukherjee said. Lauding the strength of Indian democracy, the former president said it had only deepened with time and added that good governance was critically dependent on prerequisites like inviolable adherence to rule of law, existence of participatory decision-making structure, responsiveness, transparency, accountability, corruption-free society, equity, and inclusiveness.

"We have entered the 71st year of our Republic. Democracy and republicanism are two values which we must not only strive to protect, but also cherish, celebrate and treasure. Democracy is the rule of, for and by the people and the Republic signifies the rule of law," he said. Citing instances to stress the maturity of Indian democracy, Mukherjee said the foremost achievement of the first general election lay in the fact that it cemented the painstakingly brought about unification of India.

"Despite the complex arrangement of categorization under parts A, B, C and D of the Provinces, States, Territory and areas, the entire geographical territory of India voted as a singular electorate, electing for themselves a single Union Parliament. "Of course, by the time the second general elections happened, the complex categorization had been done away with, since there were just states and UTs in existence," Mukherjee said.

He described the participation of the Communist Party of India in the Constituent Assembly elections even though they were peripherally opposed to it as a marker of the strength of Indian democracy. He said the third victory of Indian democratic principles was the successful suppression of the radical and violent rebellion in Naxalbari through the ballot paper.

"Indian democracy and its inherent power of assimilation have successfully thwarted insurgency and separate movements, and elections have successfully co-opted varied groups into the electoral mainstream. "The various accords -- Punjab Accord, the Shillong Accord, the Mizo Accord, the Assam Accord and the recent Agreement on Bru- Reang, and Bodo people -- are examples of the same," the former president added.

Mukherjee, while addressing the youth, noted that India's tryst with democracy was a story which needs to be told time and again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Godrej Properties sells properties worth Rs 3,532 cr during Apr-Dec of FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-Fury says 'Let's go A.J.' though Wilder first has rematch option

Tyson Fury says he expects Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is ready for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines. Speaking after his seventh-round TKO victory over Wi...

Rockets look to continue surge vs. Knicks

The sample size is small, but in their first two games since the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets appear to be clicking at full force. While posting double-digit wins over the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, both on the road, the Ro...

UPDATE 1-Austria stops train from Italy due to suspected coronavirus infections

Austria has denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday.Tonight a train on its way from Venice to Munich was stopped at the Austrian border...

Soccer-Rodrygo to miss 'Clasico' for overzealous celebration in reserve game

Real Madrids plan to give Brazilian Rodrygo Goes some extra playing time in the reserves backfired badly after the forward was sent off on Sunday following an overzealous celebration and is now suspended from next weeks Clasico against Barc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020