No role in framing questions for board exams: Manipur BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:59 IST
No role in framing questions for board exams: Manipur BJP

A day after the Congress criticised some questions in the political science paper of

class 12 state board examinations in Manipur for trying to "instil certain kind of political mindset" among students, the

BJP on Monday said it had no role in it and the authorities concerned should be asked about it.

The two questions, carrying four marks each, had asked the students to draw the election symbol of the BJP and

examine four negative traits of Jawaharlal Nehru's approach to nation-building.

Congress leader Kh Joykishan had said on Sunday that the question paper for the examination on February 22 was an

attempt to "instil certain kind of political mindset" among the students.

The questions had gone viral on social media drawing flak from the netizens.

BJP spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy told PTI, "We do not have anything to do with the setting of questions.

"The authorities concerned frame the questions and they should be asked about it."

Chairman of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (Schools) L Mahendra Singh told PTI, "The questions were set

by the controller of examination from the chapter on 'Party System in India' which is part of the political science

syllabus of the board" An official who did not want to be named said that

similar questions had been asked in the past such as drawing the symbol of CPI, and the logo of United Nations.

