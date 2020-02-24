Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-"Namaste Trump": India's nationalist leader holds huge rally for president's visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:36 IST
UPDATE 5-"Namaste Trump": India's nationalist leader holds huge rally for president's visit
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump was cheered by more than 100,000 Indians at the opening of the world's biggest cricket stadium on Monday, promising "an incredible trade deal" and "the most feared military equipment on the planet" at his biggest rally abroad. Indians wore cardboard Trump masks and "Namaste Trump" hats to welcome the U.S. president at the huge new Motera stadium in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own political homeland, the western city of Ahmedabad.

Modi, a nationalist who won re-election last year and has shifted his country firmly to the right with policies that his critics decry as authoritarian and ethnically divisive, touts his relationship with Trump as proof of his own global standing. U.S. officials have described Trump's visit as a way to counter China's rise as a superpower.

"You have done great honor to our country. We will remember you forever, from this day onwards India will always hold a special place in our hearts," Trump said to thunderous applause. India is one of the few big countries in the world where Trump's personal approval rating is above 50%. It has built up ties with the United States in recent years as Washington's relationship has become strained with India's foe Pakistan.

"As we continue to build our defense cooperation, the United States looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet," Trump said. Trump said the two countries will sign deals to on Tuesday sell military helicopter deals worth $3 billion and that the United States must become the premier defense partner of India, which relied on Russian equipment since the Cold War. Reuters reported earlier that India has cleared the purchase of 24 helicopters from Lockheed Martin worth $2.6 billion.

Modi embraced Trump as he stepped off Air Force One, along with his wife, Melania. Trump will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and hold official meetings in Delhi during his trip. Folk dancers carrying colorful umbrellas danced alongside the red carpet as drummers, trumpeters and other musicians performed on the airport grounds to welcome Trump and the U.S. delegation. Teeming crowds lined the route along with his cavalcade, many clicking pictures on their phones.

The two sides did not manage to hammer out a trade deal ahead of the visit, with differences remaining over agriculture, medical devices, digital trade, and proposed new tariffs. Trump said he was going to discuss economic ties with Modi, describing him as a tough negotiator. "We will be making very, very major, among the biggest ever made, trade deals. We are in the early stages of discussion for an incredible trade agreement to reduce barriers of investment between the United States and India," he said.

"And I am optimistic that working together, the prime minister and I can reach a fantastic deal that's good and even great for both of our countries -- except that he is a very tough negotiator." The two sides have been arguing over U.S. demands for access to India's poultry and dairy markets, Indian price controls on medical devices such as stents, and stringent local data storage rules that U.S. technology firms say will raise the cost of doing business.

Modi's government has sought restoration of trade concessions Trump withdrew in 2019 and greater access to U.S. markets for Indian pharmaceutical and farm products.

PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS

Modi, who has built a personal rapport with Trump, is pulling out the stops for Trump's visit even though prospects for even a limited trade deal are seen as slim. "There is so much that we share, shared values and ideals...shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations," said Modi at the rally.

Trump, who faces his own re-election campaign this year, has frequently praised Modi for his crowd-pulling power. Last year, Trump held a "Howdy Modi" rally with Modi in Houston, drawing 50,000 people, mainly Indian Americans. At the time, Trump likened Modi to Elvis Presley as a draw for crowds.

Trump's entourage includes daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as members of his cabinet, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Teeming crowds lined the route of his cavalcade, holding phones to click photos. The duo together garlanded an image of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi after stopping briefly to visit his former home, Sabarmati Ashram.

From Ahmedabad, Trump and his entourage headed to Agra for a sunset visit to the Taj Mahal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Don't see any trade deal with the US in near future, says RSS affiliate

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan while calling the US President Donald Trump an important ally of India claimed that the much-anticipated trade deal with...

UPDATE 1-Games-India to host 2022 Commonwealth shooting and archery events - CGF

India will host the shooting and archery championships, which had originally been left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, six months before the main multi-sport competition takes place in Birmingham, it was announced on Monday. The medals ...

UPDATE 1-Merkel's crisis-hit CDU sets April 25 congress to pick new leader -sources

Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats will convene a special congress on April 25 to pick a new leader, participants at a meeting of top CDU officials said on Monday as they sought to resolve a crisis shaking the partys hold on powe...

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm UP-2NDLD-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre site Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020