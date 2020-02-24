Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN51: CHINA-2NDLD PARLIAMENT Beijing: In an unprecedented move, China on Monday postponed the annual session of Parliament from March 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported as the country grapples with the deadly virus that has claimed over 2,500 lives and infected more than 77,000 people.

On Board Air Force One: US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi on his way to India, saying he is eager to visit the country and would be soon meeting all.

London: India has made a formal request for the return of a 15th century bronze idol of a Tamil saint believed to be stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu and found its way to a UK museum at Oxford University through auction.

Melbourne: Australia is open for business with India and it is time for the Australian businesses to develop long-term relations with the Indian partners, a senior minister has said.

Washington: An Indian national has been shot dead by a masked assailant in Los Angeles with the police saying the suspect entered the grocery store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's birthday celebrations were marred by controversy after pictures of him cutting a 15-kg-cake with the country's map drawn on it went viral, according to media reports on Monday.

Islamabad: Pakistan has again suspended flights to coronavirus-hit China till March 15 due to surge in the infected cases in that country, days after it resumed the air operations to and from Beijing, according to officials.

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday in a shock move after his political allies sought to form a new coalition in a bid to block the succession of leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim. (AFP) SCY

