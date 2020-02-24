Left Menu
''Chance'' meeting between Scindia and Digvijay Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guna
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:38 IST
Amid disquiet in the Madhya Pradesh Congress, senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and

Digvijay Singh met here on Monday away from the scheduled venue in public view, indicating that factional feuds over the

post of state party president might continue. Scindia is reportedly vying for the post of state

Congress president which is currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Singh is perceived to be against Scindia's bid.

In afternoon, Singh reached the Guna Circuit House from Ashoknagar but Scindia, who was supposed to reach there

around 2 pm, got late. Singh then proceeded to meet Scindia somewhere between

Guna and Bajranggarh Road, party sources said. When their cavalcades came in front of each other,

Singh and Scindia got down from their respective vehicles and garlanded each other while their supporters raised slogans in

support of their respective leaders, they said. The 'chance' meeting lasted for barely two-three

minutes, after which Singh left for Indore while Scindia continued with his scheduled tour.

The feud between Scindia and Nath has been raging since the Congress high-command preferred the party veteran to

lead the state as chief minister after the party came to power in December 2018.

Scindia's political stock went down further after he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from his home turf of Guna.

Supporters of Scindia, including some ministers, have been openly demanding that he be allowed to take on the mantle

of the state unit president while Nath continues to hold the charge.

According to sources, Digvijay Singh threw his weight behind Nath to scuttle Scindia's bid for the post.

The tussle between Nath and Scindia escalated recently when the chief minister dared the former MP to take to

streets, days after Scindia threatened to launch a protest on the issues of regularising guest teachers and demanded

fulfillment of the Congress' poll promises including granting of a farm loans waiver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

