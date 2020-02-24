Two BJP MLAs claim caller sought money in name of MP governor
Two MLAs of the BJP from Madhya Pradesh approached police on Monday saying that a
caller claiming himself to be the state governor separately asked them to transfer Rs 7 lakh each in a bank account.
A police officer said the mobile phone number from which the call was made is found to be registered in Odisha.
The MLAs Pradeep Laria and Mahesh Rai, who hail from Sagar district, represent Naryaoli and Bina assembly
constituencies, respectively. Laria claimed that he received a phone call from
unknown number at around 11 am on Monday. "The caller claimed to be the governor of Madhya
Pradesh and asked me to transfer Rs 7 lakh in a bank account. The caller also asked for the mobile number of MLA Mahesh
Rai," Laria told PTI. Meanwhile, Rai told reporters that he also received a
similar call and was asked to deposit Rs 7 lakh in a bank account.
Rai said he immediately alerted the OSD to the governor.
Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that he was informed by Laria about the phone call in which the caller
claimed that he is holding a "higher constitutional post" and asked the MLA to transfer Rs 7 lakh.
Rai has also submitted a complaint to Bina Police station, he said.
"The cyber cell of the state police has launched a probe. As per preliminary investigation, the phone number is
found to be registered in Odisha," the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
