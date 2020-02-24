Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the choice of CDU leader made at the upcoming congress would send a signal about who will run for chancellor for the conservatives in next year's federal election.

The CDU succession debate was blown wide open earlier this month when Kramp-Karrenbauer unexpectedly said she would no longer seek to succeed her mentor Merkel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.