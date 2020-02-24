Left Menu
Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

File photo

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the choice of CDU leader made at the upcoming congress would send a signal about who will run for chancellor for the conservatives in next year's federal election.

The CDU succession debate was blown wide open earlier this month when Kramp-Karrenbauer unexpectedly said she would no longer seek to succeed her mentor Merkel.

