Leftists in Hyderabad protest against Trump''s visit
CPI(M) secretary in Telangana Tammineni Veerabhadram on Monday said US President Donald
Trump's visit to India would only benefit America. In a statement here, he said crores of farmers and
daily wage earners in India would be in the streets if America begins to increase export of items like milk, poultry, apple
and almonds from India. The CPI(M) leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra
Modi for his silence on the "worry" of Indian-Americans over issues such as green cards and citizenship given to children
born in the US. Meanwhile, activists of IFTU (Indian Federation of
Trade Unions) and other Left-affiliated outfits held a protest here against Trump's visit, saying some of the agreements
being negotiated with America would adversely affect Indian farmers and other sections if the deals were clinched
About 20 activists belonging to the outfits held placards and raised slogans against Trump.
Preventive arrests of more than 10 of them had been made and they would be released later, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- India
- CPI(M)
- Narendra
- IndianAmericans
ALSO READ
US presidency gains more power with Trump's acquittal
India, Chile start talks for further expansion of trade agreement
Cocker spaniel undergoes India's first pacemaker implant surgery on dog
Azerbaijan eyes 30-40 pc growth in visitors from India in 2020
Audi to provide lifestyle services to customers in India