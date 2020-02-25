India, US discussed 'every important aspect of partnership': PM Modi

India and US on Tuesday discussed "every important aspect" of their partnership, including defence and security, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the joint press statement with President Donald Trump. "Today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defence ties between India and the US is an important aspect of our partnership," said Modi.

India and the United States today signed several agreements including those on mental health and safety of medical products. Modi again welcomed Trump and his delegation. "President Trump and his delegation are once again warmly welcomed in India. I am particularly happy that he has come with his family on this journey," he said.

"This is my fifth meeting with President Trump in the last eight months," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.