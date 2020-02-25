Left Menu
All political parties will take necessary steps to restore peace in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Amit Shah

After holding a meeting with the Union Home Minister over the violence in the Northeast area of the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that discussion with Amit Shah was "positive" and said all political parties have stressed upon restoring peace.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After holding a meeting with the Union Home Minister over the violence in the Northeast area of the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that discussion with Amit Shah was "positive" and said all political parties have stressed upon restoring peace. "It was decided in the meeting that all the political parties will take requisite steps to restore peace in Delhi. The meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was positive," he said while addressing the media in New Delhi.

He further stated that "the police are doing their bit and Amit Shah ji has also assured that whatever force is needed, he will provide as per the requirement." When enquired if he will ask for the deployment of the Indian armed forces, the Delhi Chief Minister said: "If it is needed then I hope... But right now the action is being taken by the police."

Earlier in the morning, CM Kejriwal had stressed upon sealing the Delhi borders stating, "MLAs of the border areas have said that people are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests." Briefing media about what transpired in between him and the MLAs of the affected area, the Delhi Chief Minister had said he has given appropriate instructions to the Delhi Police, hospitals and Delhi Fire Service to bring back normalcy in the region. "I have told hospitals to treat the injured immediately. Delhi Fire Service will coordinate with the Delhi Police in those areas where they are finding it difficult to enter."

Seven people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and over 100 were injured in North-East Delhi on Monday after clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

