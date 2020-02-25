Farmer invites Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM for daughter's wedding

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar got an invitation from a farmer to attend his daughter's wedding after his loan was waived off. Speaking to media, Ajit Pawar said, "Yesterday after the announcement of the first list of farmers who got loan waiver, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and I was interacting with farmers through video conferencing. During the interaction, one farmer who was very happy as his loan was waived off, invited us."

"The Chief Minister asked him are you satisfied with the government and the farmer replied now as I am tension free I would like to invite both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for my daughter's wedding," Pawar said. "We would have gone for the wedding but since the assembly session is going on, it will be difficult for us to go there, but we will surely send our blessings. I have also informed officers from the revenue department to visit his place once," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.