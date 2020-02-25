Iranian lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

An Iranian parliamentarian representing Tehran said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"My corona test is positive ... I don't have a lot of hope of continuing life in this world," Mahmoud Sadeghi wrote on Twitter.

In the same message, he called on the head of Iran's judiciary to release political prisoners to prevent them from getting infected and to allow them to spend the duration of the outbreak with their families. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

