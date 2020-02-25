Khattar slams Congress for blaming BJP for Delhi violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for blaming the BJP for the incidents of violence in the national capital. Chief Minister Khattar, who was talking to media persons, said: "It is unfortunate that this statement by the Congress comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is on his visit to India."

"It seems that it is a mischievous attempt," he said, adding that the government would get the entire issue investigated and whosoever committed this act of hatred would not be spared. At least 10 people have lost their lives in the acts of violence which rocked north-east Delhi in the past two days, leaving nearly 200 injured.

Chief Minister Khattar also said that he got an invitation for the dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is being hosted for Trump. "It is a good opportunity. I have accepted the invitation. It will provide me with an opportunity to interact with different dignitaries and also apprise them about Haryana," he said. (ANI)

