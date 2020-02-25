PM thanks Trump for India visit

As Donald Trump left for the US after his nearly 36-hour-long visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday night thanked the US President for coming to India. Modi also said, "We have covered great ground as far as strengthening bilateral relations are concerned."

This visit, he said, has been a "path-breaking one". "India-USA friendship benefits the people of our nations and the world," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP for coming to India...I am delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP saw different aspects of Indian culture and hospitality," he said. The people of India welcomed them with immense warmth, Modi said.

In another tweet, the prime minister said India is happy to have hosted President Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. "Your liking towards India is clearly visible ... My best wishes to you in your endeavors to further empowerment and enterprise among women," he said.

Modi hoped to see the two "back in India soon". He was responding to a tweet by Ivanka about her visit to Sabarmati ashram on Monday.

"Visiting the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati; home to the ideology that set India free and a wellspring of inspiration and guidance," she had written.

