Surprised at conduct of police, situation unpleasant: HC on Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it was surprised at the conduct of the police during the violence that ensued in North-East Delhi during protests over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:19 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it was surprised at the conduct of the police during the violence that ensued in North-East Delhi during protests over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). A division bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Talwant Singh also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, to advise Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR against the BJP leaders who made hate speeches.

The High Court adjourned the matter and will continue hearing it after 2:30 pm. Justice Muralidhar said that we are surprised at the conduct of the police.

"The situation out there is so unpleasant. We have all watched videos of some leaders are making hate speeches openly. It's on every news channel. There are videos that hundreds of people have watched. Do you still think it's not an urgent matter," the High Court said. We are sure the police commissioner has a television in his office. Please ask him to watch this clip, Delhi High court tells Solicitor general Tushar Mehta.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Delhi Police said that they have not watched the videos, following which a video of Kapil Mishra was played in the courtroom. Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi Police, said that only Delhi Police and Delhi Government are parties in the case and no one else should have a say, to which SG Mehta objected and said that the Centre has an equal stakeholder.

The Solicitor General also made an oral application seeking to make the Union of India through Minister of Home Affairs a party to the petition. The Delhi High Court was hearing a petition seeking an independent judicial enquiry into the violence in northeast Delhi and lodging of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Varma for alleged hate speech.

The petition claimed that provocative hate speeches were given by three prominent politicians linked to the assailants, the assailants carried out multiple brutal assaults on the unarmed persons who were protesting against the CAA. As many as 20 people have died while hundreds of others have been injured in the violence that ensued in northeast Delhi between two factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday and Tuesday. (ANI)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Latest News

ACB conducts raids at Ranchi, Dhanbad MCD offices

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday conducted raids at Ranchi Municipal Corporation office, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation office, Ranchi Registry office and Doranda police station over corruption charges. According to ACB, the depar...

France reports first French death from coronavirus

Paris, Feb 26 AFP A 60-year-old man has become the first French victim of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.The man died overnight after being rushed to a Paris hospital in serious condition on Tuesd...

South Korean virus cases jump again, 1st US soldier infected

South Korean virus cases jumped again on Wednesday and the US military confirmed its first case among American soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with a growing illness cluste...

UP govt against gambling, no licences for Goa-like casinos

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said unlike Goa it will not allow casinos to come up, ruling out legalised gambling due to moral and economic reasons. Minister Satish Mahana made this clear in a reply to another BJP member in the ...
