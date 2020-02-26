Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kindly apologise: Aaditya Thackeray to Fadnavis over 'wearing bangles' remark

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked BJP leader and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for making remarks targetting the Shiv Sena's silence over AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's comment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:46 IST
Kindly apologise: Aaditya Thackeray to Fadnavis over 'wearing bangles' remark
Aaditya Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked BJP leader and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for making remarks targetting the Shiv Sena's silence over AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's comment. "Devendra Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise about bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all - the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a former Chief Minister," Aaditya tweeted.

Targetting Shiv Sena's silence over the recent controversial remark by Pathan, Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might be "wearing bangles" but the BJP was not and knew how to retaliate in the same manner. "Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," Fadnavis had said.

The former chief minister was addressing protestors at Azad Maidan where BJP launched a protest against the Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women. On February 20, while addressing an anti-CAA rally, at Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Pathan had said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore, but can dominate over 100 crores."

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he had said. Facing flak over his remarks, Pathan later took back his words and said he had not targeted any community but had spoken against members of some organisations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

ACB conducts raids at Ranchi, Dhanbad MCD offices

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday conducted raids at Ranchi Municipal Corporation office, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation office, Ranchi Registry office and Doranda police station over corruption charges. According to ACB, the depar...

France reports first French death from coronavirus

Paris, Feb 26 AFP A 60-year-old man has become the first French victim of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.The man died overnight after being rushed to a Paris hospital in serious condition on Tuesd...

South Korean virus cases jump again, 1st US soldier infected

South Korean virus cases jumped again on Wednesday and the US military confirmed its first case among American soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with a growing illness cluste...

UP govt against gambling, no licences for Goa-like casinos

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said unlike Goa it will not allow casinos to come up, ruling out legalised gambling due to moral and economic reasons. Minister Satish Mahana made this clear in a reply to another BJP member in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020