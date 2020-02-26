Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai PM, army deny campaigns on social media to target political opponents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:58 IST
Thai PM, army deny campaigns on social media to target political opponents

Thailand's prime minister and the army denied on Wednesday opposition accusations in parliament that the military targets political opponents and rights activists with online propaganda campaigns run from fake accounts on Facebook and Twitter. The accusations provoked Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to walk out of a heated parliamentary debate on Tuesday after a lawmaker of the outlawed opposition Future Forward Party presented documents that he said bore out the claims.

"I don't know about this, I don't have this type of policy," Prayuth told reporters on Wednesday, referring to the documents. "We will investigate, but there is no policy."

The lawmaker, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, had told parliament the documents showed Prayuth's government was funding military-run smear campaigns to systematically harass opponents and praise the government on social media. He read from what he said were two leaked military memos that ordered army personnel to create fake social media accounts to "offer counternarrative" for criticism of the government.

Reuters has not examined the documents. "The army works in the open and we don't use avatars," Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, of the second army area command, a unit the opposition said figured in one of the memos, told the Khaosod newspaper.

Some soldiers may be using social media to defend the reputation of the military but the effort was not centrally organised, he added. Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to emails to seek comment.

Prayuth's coalition majority was strengthened by the disbanding last week of Future Forward, the third-largest party in parliament, on the grounds that the party breached the law when it took a loan from its founder. The dissolution has sparked daily protests among university students who are among the party's most vocal supporters.

Following Friday's court ruling to dissolve the party, its members have launched a string of accusations against Prayuth and the former military junta he led for five years before elections in 2019. The ruling banned from politics 11 party lawmakers who lost their seats, while giving the 65 remaining MPs 60 days to either form a new party or join an existing one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coding Blocks Launches Career Bootcamp - An ISA Course for Aspiring Programmers

Coding Blocks Income Sharing Agreement is a step forward to bridge the gap between the quality skillsets demand supply in the IT Industry New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Coding Blocks announced the Income Sharing model program Career Boo...

Take decision on lodging FIRs for hate speeches by 3 BJP leaders, Delhi HC tells police

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police to take conscious decision with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence and convey by Thursday. The three BJP leade...

Former Odisha MLA Bijaya Kumar Nayak dead

Former Congress legislator Bijaya Kumar Nayak died at a private hospital here onWednesday due to geriatric ailments, family sources said. He was 70.Nayak died around 9.45 am on Wednesday, a week after he was admitted to the hospital, they s...

Delhi violence: Congress takes out peace march for restoring normalcy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participates.

Delhi violence Congress takes out peace march for restoring normalcy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participates....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020