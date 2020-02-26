Left Menu
Bangle jibe leads to tiff between Aaditya and Fadnavis couple

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:02 IST
A war of words broke out between former allies on Wednesday with Aaditya Thackeray slamming

Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's remark about the Shiv Sena `wearing bangles', and the BJP's leader's wife, in turn,

calling the Thackeray scion a "cocooned worm". Aaditya, who is tourism minister in the Maharashtra

government led by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, demanded apology from Fadnavis for demeaning women.

Questioning the Sena's "silence" over a communal remark made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, Fadnavis had said

that Uddhav Thackeray's party "may have worn bangles" (suggesting that it lacked courage), but the BJP will not keep

quiet on the issue. Fadnavis, however, had hastened to add that he was

aware that women do not like this phrase, so he would not use it.

Aaditya, nonetheless, targeted him on Twitter. "Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to

comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go

on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CM," Thackeray tweeted on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly later, Aaditya again said thatFadnavis should apologise.

Asked about Fadnavis's wife Amruta referring to him as a "cocooned worm", Aaditya said he would not comment on it.

Amruta Fadnavis, in response to Aaditya's tweet seeking apology from her husband, had tweeted, "a cocooned

worm will never understand the 'pun' of life! its meant to thrive on the gloryof the silken life woven for its comfort

by its ancestors." In the same tweet, she also tagged Devendra Fadnavis

and said, "proud of your struggles and each and every hardworking member of BJP Maharashtra."

On Tuesday, speaking at a rally, Fadnavis referred to Waris Pathan's controversial comments.

"Some Waris or 'Lawaris' (orphan) gets up and says that the 100 crore (Hindus) are no match for the 15 crore

(Muslims)....Hindu community is tolerant and hence India takes along everyone," he said.

"The Shiv Sena may have worn bangles on the issue. In fact, our women don't like the usage of the phrase 'wearing

bangles', hence I will not use that phrase. The Sena may have been tight-lipped on the issue, but we will not keep quiet,"

the former chief minister added. It is to be noted that Waris Pahan, a former MLA, had

retracted his controversial remark, made at another rally. The Shiv Sena, which fell out with the BJP after the

last year's assembly elections, now shares power in Maharashtra with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the

Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

