Cong stages protest against BJP MLA over outbursts against
Opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday staged a protest here condemning ruling BJP MLA
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for calling centenarian Gandhian H S Doreswamy a fake freedom fighter and accusing him of behaving
like a Pakistan agent. A day after his remarks triggered a controversy, Yatnal,
a former union minister, said he stood by the statement and there was no question of withdrawing it, saying Doreswamy was
only a "mouthpiece" of Congress and JDS. Led by former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition
in the assembly Siddaramaiah, they Congress workers held the demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the
Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat. They demanded that the assembly membership of Yatnal be
revoked. Senior Congress leaders including state unit Working
President Eshwar Khandre, G Parameshwara, Ramesh Kumar, K B Koliwad and legislators participated in the protest holding
placards against Yatnal. Slogans Down Down BJP, Yatnal, Arrest Yatnal
reverberated and the protestors even called the BJP MLA a traitor.
Addressing the protestors, Siddaramaiah claimed Yatnal was unfit to be a legislator.
He has no quality to remain as an MLA. They (Yatnal and BJP) belongs to Sangh Parivar, and they never fought any
freedom struggle, none of them ever fought for freedom.," he said.
Not only Yatnal, there were several leaders in BJP, including a few Ministers, who speak against the Constitution
and freedom fighters, he alleged. Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura, Yatnal said there
was no question of taking back his comments on Doreswamy and he would not bow down to such 'threats' from Congress.
His (Doreswamy) conduct shows what he is. He is just the mouth piece in favour of JD(S) and Congress. Let Congress
do agitation against those involved in anti-national activities and those shouting pro-Pakistan slogans," he said.
Let Congress learn to protest against incidents in Hubbali and Bengaluru where slogans were raised by"a few
people who are like Pakistani agents, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.