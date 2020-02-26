Left Menu
Compensation of Rs 2 lakh to be paid to families of those killed in Delhi violence: Official

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:28 IST
A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the people who have died in the communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, senior officials said on Wednesday. At least 24 fatalities have been reported in the violence over the last few days, 22 at GTB Hospital and two at LNJP Hospital.

"A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the people who have died in the communal violence. Persons who have been seriously injured will be given a relief amount of Rs 50,000," a senior official told PTI. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the violence-hit northeast Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said his government would give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in the violence.

