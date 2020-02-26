Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus threat to US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:44 IST
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus threat to US

President Donald Trump said he will discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference on Wednesday, a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the US. Trump tweeted that representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others, would join him at the late-afternoon appearance.

Trump and members of the administration have been sending mixed messages about the virus. The CDC on Tuesday warned the American public to prepare for an an outbreak of the disease, which has spawned more than 80,000 cases around the world but relatively few so far in the US.

But before he flew home from India on Tuesday, Trump said the coronavirus situation is “very well under control in our country.” The administration has asked Congress for an additional USD 2.5 billion to speed development of a vaccine, support preparedness and response activities, and to gather needed equipment and supplies.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have questioned whether the request is sufficient. Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, is preparing an emergency request for USD 8.5 billion to respond to the virus outbreak, according to a senior Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity because the request had not yet been filed.

Arriving back in the U.S. early Wednesday, Trump immediately began to push back against critics who say he should have acted sooner to bolster the federal response to the coronavirus. He tweeted that the CDC, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and others are “doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus!” and announced that he would be briefed later on Wednesday.

“I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there.” Trump also criticised some news media coverage of the coronavirus, accusing news outlets of “panicking markets.”

The president keeps close tabs on the stock market, seeing it as an indicator that his economic policies are working and frequently charting its growth on Twitter. Markets tumbled Monday by more than 1,000 points and again on Tuesday, and Trump noticed. In India, he said China, where the outbreak began, was getting the epidemic under control.

“They're getting it more and more under control so I think that's a problem that's going to go away," he said in India, while noting that “we lost almost 1,000 points” Monday on the stock market. In the tweet, the CDC advised people to take the usual precautions to avoid spreading the virus, such as staying home when sick and washing hands with soap and water. (AP) AKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.ATHLETICS The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics i...

FOREX-Dollar rises with stocks, investors stay cautious

The U.S. dollar rebounded on Wednesday from a two-week low hit in the previous session in step with U.S. equity markets, though moves were muted as investors remained cautious as the coronavirus continues to spread. The dollar index was 0.1...

Mankading within rules but batters can be warned before dismissal: Mandhana

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday said the rules permit the bowlers to resort to Mankading but the batters could be warned before being dismissed. The debate over this method of dismissal was ignited again when Englands Katheri...

BAI expresses dismay over use of "effusive terms of praise" for Modi by Justice Arun Mishra

The Bar Association of India Wednesday expressed concern and dismay over the use of effusive terms of praise and adulation by Supreme Court Judge Justice Arun Mishra for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying such a statement impinges upon th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020