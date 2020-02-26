Left Menu
Congress march a call for peace, says Husain Dalwai

Congress MP Husain Dalwai said that the Shanti March (Peace March) taken out by his party in the national capital today was an appeal to the public to maintain peace.

Congress MP Husain Dalwai speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Husain Dalwai said that the Shanti March (Peace March) taken out by his party in the national capital today was an appeal to the public to maintain peace. The march, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the AICC Headquarters to Rithala, saw party workers carrying placards with slogans that read "Gandhiji ke raaste, aman ke vaaste (Gandhiji's path to peace)."

"This is not politics but we are appealing to the people to maintain peace," said Dalwai while speaking to ANI. He also accused the BJP-led Central government of playing politics and added, "They are the ones who have started this. They must take responsibility for the incident." When asked about BJP leader Kapil Mishra's alleged hate speech, the Congress leader said that the 'police was dancing to the tunes of Mishra'. "The police dances to his tunes -- they help in causing riots, which is very wrong."

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to maintain peace, Dalwai said it came "a bit too late". However, he added: "It is a good thing (that PM Modi urged people to maintain peace)." Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation blaming him for not doing enough to control the violence in the capital.

The Congress will also hold a march and give a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, informed party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Over 20 people lost their lives and as many as 200 people sustained injuries following the violent clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

