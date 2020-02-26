Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee appeals Delhi citizens to maintain peace

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the people in Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood and said that nobody wants bloodshed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the people in Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood and said that nobody wants bloodshed. "We do not want bloodshed, we want peace (Hum kisi ka khoon nhi chahte hain, hum shanti chahte hain). Today, I offered prayers to Jagannath to make our country peaceful and bless the people so brotherhood is maintained. I appeal to every countryman to live with peace," said the chief minister while interacting with the reporters here.

Banerjee, who is on a four-day visit to Odisha offered prayers at Shri Jagannath temple on Wednesday. She will attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Bhubaneswar on February 28 which will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. At least 25 persons, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on Sunday leading to widespread vandalism and arson.

The Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. (ANI)

