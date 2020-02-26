Congress leader Karan Singh asks for judicial probe into Delhi violence

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Wednesday asked for a judicial inquiry into the incident of violence in Delhi's Northeast areas, which led to the death of at least 25 people and left around 190 people injured. He also asked for suitable compensation to the people who have been affected and said: "I sincerely appeal to all communities not to fall into the trap of communal polarisation and violence which can only result in further deaths and disaster. Suitable compensation should also be provided to the next of kin and loss of property in due course."

Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government for the violence witnessed in the national capital for three days, the Congress leader said: "It was essential for the Central government, which is directly responsible for law and order in the capital, to have intervened effectively as soon as the trouble began. Unfortunately, this did not happen and we have witnessed riots for three days." "I urge that para-military forces and, if necessary, the Army itself should be deployed without any further delay. After the situation has returned to normal, I feel there should be a full-fledged judicial enquiry to ascertain the facts regarding these terrible events," said Singh. (ANI)

