Trump promises more lawsuits against New York Times

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 05:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 05:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday more lawsuits would be filed against the New York Times after his re-election campaign said it was filing a libel suit over what it said was a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. Asked about the suit at a White House news conference, Trump said the Times had "got a lot wrong over the last number of years."

Trump said he would let the lawsuit "work its way through the courts. And there'll be more coming."

