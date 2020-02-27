Trump promises more lawsuits against New York Times
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday more lawsuits would be filed against the New York Times after his re-election campaign said it was filing a libel suit over what it said was a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. Asked about the suit at a White House news conference, Trump said the Times had "got a lot wrong over the last number of years."
Trump said he would let the lawsuit "work its way through the courts. And there'll be more coming."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
