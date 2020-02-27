Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka Dinakar slams Sonia Gandhi for asking 'people to hit roads to protest against CAA'

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday targetted Sonia Gandhi stating that Congress interim president had asked people to hit the roads to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 07:32 IST
Lanka Dinakar slams Sonia Gandhi for asking 'people to hit roads to protest against CAA'
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday targetted Sonia Gandhi stating that Congress interim president had asked people to hit the roads to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Who had provoked people, who spoke to come out on the roads against CAA? Wasn't it Sonia Gandhiji from Congress? Who made the 15 crore Muslims remark wasn't it Waris Pathan from AIMIM? Who said separate Assam from India? Was it not Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest and several others...

"....due to such hate speeches, Police Constable Ratan Lal and IB Officer Ankit Sharma along with over 20 more civilians in Delhi lost their lives. Who started the protest against the interest of our nation to defame our country's name when American President Donald Trump visited India. Our suspicion on Pakistan agency ISI cannot be ruled out," said Dinakar. He also said that no state government has the right to not implement CAA.

"CAA is a constitutional obligation to every state to implement it. No political party, social and religious outfits should have the right to raise the question over CAA implementation. Some political parties and their supporting organisations are trying to spit venom on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Though the same political parties requested and demanded citizenship for the religious persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries, now they are provoking people against the CAA based on religious lines," Dinakar said.

He said it was hard to understand why the Opposition was looking at CAA negatively when existing provisions for granting citizenship are continuing as per the rules. "They are knowingly confusing the people by clubbing together CAA, NRC and NPR. These three are different concepts. NRC is applicable only in Assam as per the Supreme Court's directions and NPR is a general process of population census that held once in the ten years for the implementation of welfare schemes by the government," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US, South Korea postpone joint exercises over virus

Seoul, Feb 27 AFP The US and South Korean militaries on Thursday postponed forthcoming joint exercises due to the coronavirus outbreak, they said, as the Asian country reported 334 new cases, taking its total to 1,595. The decision to delay...

UPDATE 1-S.Korea reports 334 new coronavirus cases, postpones military drill with U.S. troops

South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, the largest daily increase yet, as the U.S. State Department issued a new travel warning for South Korea and a joint military drill was postponed. The new cases b...

US: Mike Pence to lead efforts against coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration efforts against coronavirus in the country. Hours after returning from India, Trump on Wednesday held a series of meetings to take stoc...

Jets get quick rematch with Capitals

The resurgent Washington Capitals will aim for a third consecutive win when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Capitals, after enduring a 1-5-1 stretch, have won two in row for the first time since a four-game winning strea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020