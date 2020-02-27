Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm

IN THE PIPELINE Income Tax department conducts raids at multiple locations linked to Chhattisgarh govt officers, others: Officials.

ON THE WIRE

NATION

DEL26 MEA-DELHI-VIOLENCE Comments by USCIRF, others on Delhi violence attempt to politicise issue: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday described the comments by a US commission on religious freedom and by "few individuals" over violence in the national capital as "factually inaccurate, misleading" and an attempt to politicise the issue.

DEL27 MURALIDHAR-LD LAW MIN Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court was transferred on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium and accused the Congress of politicising a routine transfer.

DEL28 DL-LD VIOLENCE-TOLL Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll reaches 34

New Delhi: Seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals, taking the total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law to 34 on Thursday, according to senior officials.

DEL30 CONG-VIOLENCE-PRESIDENT Sonia Gandhi-led Cong delegation meets Kovind over Delhi violence

New Delhi: A delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.

DEL24 CONG-LD JUDGE-MURALIDHAR Cong questions 'sudden' transfer of HC Judge Muralidhar, says BJP's 'politics of revenge exposed'

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government over the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, alleging that the Modi dispensation was waging a battle of revenge against the judiciary.

DEL9 CORONAVIRUS-ITBP-QUARANTINE 76 Indians, 36 foreigners evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan taken to ITBP quarantine facility

New Delhi: The 76 Indians and 36 foreigners evacuated from coronavirus-affected Wuhan city of China on Thursday morning were being taken to an ITBP facility in the national capital for quarantine, officials said.

DEL2 CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-INDIANS AI flight brings back 119 Indians, 5 foreigners from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan

New Delhi: An Air India flight on Thursday brought back to the national capital 119 Indians and 5 foreigners who were on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked off Yokohama in Japan.

LEGAL

LGD1 DL-HC-JUDGE-TRANSFER Judge hearing Delhi violence case transferred to Punjab & Haryana HC

New Delhi: Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, days after the Supreme Court collegium made the recommendation.

LGD2 DL-HC-KAMRA DGCA agrees to look into Kunal Kamra's representation claiming airlines violated CAR

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday was informed by aviation regulator DGCA that it will look into stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's representation against the airlines which banned him from flying for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.

BUSINESS

DEL8 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee rises 5 paise to 71.60 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 71.60 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback in the overseas market.

DEL5 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex drops over 200 pts; Nifty near 11,600

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in opening session on Thursday as incessant foreign fund outflow and coronavirus overhang weighed on global investor sentiment.

FOREIGN

FGN8 US-TRUMP-INDIA India is incredible, lot of progress made in bilateral ties during visit: Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that the US' relationship with India is "extraordinary" right now and a lot of progress was made in bilateral ties during his maiden official visit to the country where America will be doing a lot of business. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL China coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 2,744 amidst decline in cases

Beijing: The virulence of the novel coronavirus continues to show a declining trend in China which reported 29 new fatalities, the lowest in weeks, taking the death toll to 2,744 while the confirmed cases climbed to 78,497, officials said on Thursday. By K J M Varma

FGN1 US-INDIA-VIOLENCE USCIRF condemns violence in New Delhi, calls for swift action

Washington: Expressing concern over the violence in New Delhi, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom urged the Government of India to take swift action for the safety of its citizens. By Lalit K Jha

FGN6 US-VIRUS-TRUMP US: Mike Pence to lead efforts against coronavirus

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration's efforts against coronavirus in the country. By Lalit K Jha.

