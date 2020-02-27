Bengal civic polls: Governor meets state election commissioner

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met State Election Commissioner Sourav Das on

Thursday in the run-up to the civic body polls, dates of which are yet to be announced.

The meeting, which lasted for 20 minutes, took place at the Raj Bhavan. Das was tight-lipped about discussions in

the meeting amid queries from reporters while leaving the governor's official residence around 11.50 am.

Dhankhar earlier said that he will be seeking updates about the statewide civic polls from Das on February 27.

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies across the state are likely to be held

in mid-April, according to official sources. The state government is keen on holding the elections

between April 12-26, the sources said.

