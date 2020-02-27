Action must be taken against guilty irrespective of party, religion: AAP on Tahir Hussain

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said anyone found guilty of being involved in Delhi riots should be punished, irrespective of the party or religion. "From the very first day, AAP has been saying that any person, be it from any party or religion, action must be taken against them if guilty," party leader Sanjay Singh told ANI.

His remarks came in response to a question over allegation that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in the Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. "Tahir Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police and media about mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection. Police came eight hours late and rescued him and his family from his house," Singh said.

Commenting on the violence that erupted in parts of the capital city, Singh said: "Definitely, the incidents are scary. We visited the region along with (Chief Minister) Arvind (Kejriwal) Ji and what we saw in the violence-hit areas can only be termed a disgrace for humanity and civilized society," he said. Referring to the comment by Delhi High Court on the violence in the capital city, the AAP leader said, "What happened for three days is painful and even High Court itself said that it does not want to see a repeat of 1984. This was a significant comment. High Court also said that action should have been taken on time which was not done."

AAP leader also claimed that the situation in Delhi has worsened ever since Amit Shah became the Union Home Minister. Yesterday, family members of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma had also alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to AAP leader and Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.

Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has stated that his son was attacked while returning from his duty. At least 28 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

