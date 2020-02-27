Following are the foreign top stories at 1715 hours

FGN24: US-TRUMP-LD INDIA Washington: President Donald Trump has described the US' relationship with India now as "extraordinary" and said a lot of progress was made in bilateral ties during his maiden official visit to the "incredible country" where America is going to do a lot of business. FGN17: US-INDIA-LD VIOLENCE Washington: Expressing "grave concern" over the violence in New Delhi, a US commission on international religious freedom urged the Indian government to take swift action for the safety of its citizens FGN31: US-PAK-TRADE Islamabad: Pakistan's fresh efforts to fight terrorism and promote security is "affording" the US to expand trade between the two countries and in the region, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said after meeting the country's top leadership here. FGN15: PAK-LD VIRUS Karachi/Islamabad: After two persons returning from Iran tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan's largest city Karachi, all educational institutions in Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been closed.

FGN11: CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL Beijing: The virulence of the novel coronavirus continues to show a declining trend in China which reported 29 new fatalities, the lowest in weeks, taking the death toll to 2,744 while the confirmed cases climbed to 78,497, officials said on Thursday FGN6: US-VIRUS-TRUMP Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration's efforts against coronavirus in the country.

FGN35: PAK-IMRAN-LD QATAR Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha on Thursday, just two days prior to the signing of a landmark peace deal between the US and the Taliban in the Gulf nation's capital to end the brutal war in Afghanistan FGN23: SAUDI-VIRUS-LD HAJJ Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move that came as the Mideast has over 240 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. (AP) FGN22: SKOREA-VIRUS-3RDLD DEFENCE Seoul: The South Korean and US militaries on Thursday announced that they were postponing their annual joint drills due to concern about a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries' armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities. (AFP) PTI SCY.

