Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP councillor made 'advance preparations' for violence in Delhi, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:42 IST
AAP councillor made 'advance preparations' for violence in Delhi, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

The BJP on Thursday sought to corner the AAP as its councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged role in the violence in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area came under the scanner, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said no rioter, whichever party they belong to, should be spared Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged that the recovery of petrol bombs, bags of stones, acid pouches and other items from Hussain's house have exposed a "well planned conspiracy" behind the riots.

The violence in parts of north east Delhi in the past few days, has so far led to the deaths of 34 people and injuries to over 200, besides widespread damage to private property, including vehicles, houses and shops. "The AAP councillor had made advance preparations for violence in Delhi, but the AAP is trying to cover it up. The double standard of the AAP is exposed before the people," Tiwari alleged Hussain denied any involvement in the riots or the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder, saying these are "baseless accusations".

He called for an impartial probe into the incident and said action should be taken against the guilty. "It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," Hussain said Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's national convener, in a press conference said no rioter, whichever party they belong to, should be spared. "If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said.

Tiwari said that Hussain's mobile phone should be confiscated and examined "The AAP has been accusing the Delhi Police of failing to stop the violence in the city, but is now saving its own party councillor who has been accused of spreading violence," he said.

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said the chief minister was maintaining silence over the issue "A (public) representative is accused of throwing the body of IB jawan Ankit Sharma in a nallah, sheltering rioters and throwing petrol bombs. If this is proved, Tahir Hussain will not be forgiven either by the people or the law and God. Mr Arvind Kejriwal your silence is deafening," Gambhir said in a tweet in Hindi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

"Smart gram yojana" to be named after ex-minister R R Patil

The Maharashtra governments smart gram yojana will be named after former Deputy Chief Minister the late R R Patil, the assembly was informed on Thursday Since November 2016, the smart gram yojana smart village is being implemented in the st...

Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation provides aid to 32,000 families in Madagascar

A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation began providing humanitarian aid to around 32,000 families in Madagascar.The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya...

Felicitation program held in Bengaluru on occasion of Yediyurappa's birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of Karnataka Cheif Minister BS Yediyurappa, a felicitation program was held on Thursday in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Former Union Minister SM ...

Delhi violence: Burnt vehicles and petrol tanks are all that remain in Bhajanpura fuel pump

Charred vehicles and petrol tanks and a strong burning odour were all that remained at a fuel pump in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura area, which was set afire by rioters on Monday On Thursday, the petrol pump was the centre of attention as med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020