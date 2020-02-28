Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress targets Centre, NIA over Pulwama accused getting bail

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday lambasted the Central government and expressed dismay at the working of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over its "failure" to file a charge sheet against the accused of the Pulwama attack.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 07:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 07:03 IST
Congress targets Centre, NIA over Pulwama accused getting bail
Congress leader Pawan Khera addressing a press conference in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday lambasted the Central government and expressed dismay at the working of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over its "failure" to file a charge sheet against the accused of the Pulwama attack. "One year after the Pulwama attack, the so-called nationalism of the BJP stands exposed because the NIA, the country's premier probe agency has failed to file a charge sheet against Pulwama terror attack accused Yusuf Chopan, a terrorist of Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)," Khera said on Thursday addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.

"The intelligence system of the Modi government is weak. What kind of government are they running? They call themselves nationalists but allow bail to Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. This is the biggest treachery and somebody has to be held accountable for this," he said. On Thursday, the NIA refuted reports of bail being granted to Yousuf Chopan in the Pulwama attack case by a special NIA court.

On February 14 last year, a Pakistan backed Jaishe-e Mohammad suicide bomber drove an explosives-filled vehicle into a convoy of vehicles carrying paramilitary troops from Jammu to Srinagar, killing 40 CRPF personnel. The banned terror outfit JeM claimed the responsibility for the attack. Cornering the government over the protests and violence in various parts of the country, Khera said: "Whether it is the riots in Delhi, an attack on libraries and campuses or a total breakdown of law and order across the country... this Home Ministry is the biggest failure that the country has ever seen."

Demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, he said; "Who will take responsibility for this failure? The Home Minister, the NIA Chief or should I quote Mr Doval, who used some strange words here while speaking to people in violence-hit parts of Delhi, "Jo Hua So Hua" (what has happened, has happened!). We cannot dismiss an attack on the soul of India by saying such words. We need answers, we need accountability, we demand the resignation of Mr Home Minister, where are you?" Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind here and sought the removal of Home Minister over Delhi violence, alleging that he "abdicated his duty" and "allowed the situation to escalate through inaction".

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died, while around 200 people have been injured in the violence that gripped north east Delhi from February 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Keown slams Arsenal's 'unprofessional' display after Europa exit

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has criticised the team for their unprofessional performance in Thursdays Europa League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus, which knocked them out of the competition. Olympiakos forward Youssef El Arabi scored...

Nylander, Leafs rally to sink Panthers

William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal with 1100 left in the third period, as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Thursday night at Sunrise, Fla. The Leafs 34-23-8, 76 points are ...

Regional roading projects brought forward as part of NZ upgrade

Regional roading projects that will improve safety and resilience are being brought forward as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.As part of the NZ Upgrade, 300 millio...

New Zealand limits entry of travellers from Iran on coronavirus fears

New Zealand said on Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on incoming travellers from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020