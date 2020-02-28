BJP relaunches Sahyog cell to address party workers grievances

In order to address the complaints and grievances of party workers the BJP will restart its Sahyog cell (support cell) from March 3. The Sahyog cell was started by BJP in 2014 after the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. Every week, a union minister used to listen to the problems of party workers and resolve them.

However, in 2019, the cell stopped working. BJP's national president JP Nadda took cognizance and issued directions for restarting the Sahyog cell. As per the directions, a minister will listen to the problems of party workers five days a week.

In the first meeting of the cell the Union Government Minister Piyush Goyal will hear the complaint of the workers and give necessary directions for their redressal. Union Minister of State VK Singh will interact with the party workers on March 4, while Smriti Irani on and Mahendra Nath Pandey will hear their problems on March 5 and March 6 respectively in the party's Sahyog cell. (ANI)

