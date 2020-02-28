Atishi appointed in-charge of AAP's Goa unit, Jarnail Singh of Punjab unit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday appointed its MLAs Atishi and Jarnail Singh as in-charge of the party's Goa and Punjab units respectively. The AAP would soon start organisation building operations in the two states, according to a statement "The AAP on Friday appointed Atishi, senior leader and MLA from Kalkaji, as the state in-charge of Goa, and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh as the state in-charge of Punjab," it said.

The aim of these appointments is to take the 'Arvind Kejriwal model of development' forward, the AAP said. "Soon the expansion of the party in both the states will be taken up so that the quantum of AAP's victory in Delhi can be repeated in the states of Goa and Punjab," the statement said. Elections are due in Punjab and Goa in 2022. "The plan is to provide the people of Goa and Punjab, the same facilities as the people of Delhi, like free education, medical, electricity-water, free home-delivery, free travel for women in buses, free pilgrimage to the elderly, pension to widows and elderly, highest compensation to farmers across the country, Rs 1 crore to martyrs' families, highest minimum wages, etc," the statement said The announcement comes weeks after the AAP launched its "nation building programme" that aims to spread the reach of the party across the country..

