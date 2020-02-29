Left Menu
US postpones southeast Asian leaders' meeting due to virus

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 08:38 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 08:38 IST
Washington, Feb 29 (AP) The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Trump administration official said Friday President Donald Trump had invited the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations to meet in the U.S. this year after he skipped their annual meeting last year, which was held in Thailand. Trump sent national security adviser Robert O'Brien to the meeting in his place.

A senior Trump administration official said the U.S. had consulted with its ASEAN partners before it made the “difficult decision” to postpone the Las Vegas meeting. Trump would have been expected to attend The administration official said the U.S. values its relationships with the nations of the region, and "looks forward to future meetings.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House had yet to announce the postponement.

The decision was first reported Friday by Reuters ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Together, they make up a fast-growing regional market of nearly 650 million people.(AP) AMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned top party officials of the serious consequences of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equip...

Girard, Avs hold off Hurricanes late

Samuel Girard scored the winning goal late in the third period after teammate Tyson Jost posted two earlier goals, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the host Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, on Friday night. Colorado won its fifth game in a row ...

China Feb factory activity contracts at record pace as coronavirus bites

Factory activity in China contracted at the fastest pace ever in February, even worse than during the global financial crisis, highlighting the colossal damage from the coronavirus outbreak on the worlds second-largest economy. Chinas offic...

Omega-3 fat supplements ineffective for cancer prevention: Study

A new research has shown that supplements based on Omega-3 fats do not have a protective effect against cancer and could even potentially increase the chances of its onset, albeit marginally. Consumption of omega 3 fats is widely promoted g...
