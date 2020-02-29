Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump tries to shift blame as virus outbreak rattles markets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 10:44 IST
Trump tries to shift blame as virus outbreak rattles markets
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

As global markets plunged amid growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump and his allies pulled from a familiar playbook Friday and blamed others for the slide. It's a challenging sell for a president who has lashed his fate to Wall Street like no other The president's team responded to the biggest one-week Wall Street sell-off in more than a decade with a deflection strategy, playing down the threat and eagerly parceling out responsibility to Democrats, the media and the entrenched government bureaucracy.

Trump tweeted that "The Do-Nothing Democrats" had wasted time on impeachment and "anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad" while defending his own response, which many Democrats have deemed sluggish and scattershot "They're doing everything they can to instill fear in people, and I think it's ridiculous, and I think they're very disreputable," Trump later told reporters at the White House before leaving for a campaign rally in South Carolina.

"So some people are giving us credit and some people aren't. But the only ones that aren't, they don't mean it. It's political. It's politics." Some of his closest allies amplified that message and accused the administration's perceived enemies of hyping the threat posed by the virus, which has killed more than 2,800 people — most of them in China, where it originated "The flu kills people," said acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual gathering for conservative activists.

"This is not Ebola. It's not SARS. It's not MERS. It's not a death sentence. It's not the same as the Ebola crisis." Mulvaney went on to accuse the news media of giving short shrift to administration efforts to combat the virus — namely, barring entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China — in favor of focusing on negative stories about Trump "Why didn't you hear about it? What was still going on four or five weeks ago? Impeachment, that's all the press wanted to talk about," Mulvaney said. "The reason you're seeing so much attention to it today is that they think this is going to be the thing that brings down the president. That's what this is all about." The travel restrictions were widely covered in the news media.

Donald Trump Jr. embraced another unfounded conspiracy theory, claiming without evidence that Democrats were rooting for people to die "For them to take a pandemic and seemingly hope it comes here and kills millions of people so they can end Donald Trump's streak of winning is a new level of sickness," the president's eldest son said on "Fox and Friends." The comment drew an immediate rebuke from Democrats, including Rep. John Garamendi of California, who said Trump Jr. should keep his distance after the "totally outrageous" comment because "there would be a serious altercation." The president has been consumed by the virus' impact on Wall Street, peppering aides with questions about the markets and supply chains, according to three White House officials and Republicans close to the West Wing. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Even as the White House has ricocheted from scandal to controversy to tempest over the past three years, including the president's impeachment, the nation's economy has hummed steadily along, giving Republicans reason to stick with the president and bolstering Trump's reelection chances While Trump remains confident in the economy, citing low unemployment numbers and growth in the GDP, he has told confidants that a recession or slowdown would be perilous to his presidency.

His reelection campaign has built much of its messaging around a strong economy, and it fears becoming vulnerable to attacks on that front This week's relentless sell-off has demonstrated how little authority Trump holds over the stock market, undermining his previous claims to voters in speeches and tweets that repeated gains reflected his leadership.

Instead, the Trump administration's words and actions have inspired little confidence among investors who are grappling with the costs and disruptions of the actions needed to contain the virus that causes COVID-19. Investors have felt too afraid to hold out their hands and, in the parlance of traders, catch the falling knife that has been the U.S. stock market "We're looking at a serious economic downturn because of coronavirus," tweeted 2020 Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren, "and the Trump administration is bungling every aspect of this crisis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US reports first drug shortage tied to virus outbreak

Washington, Feb 29 AP Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product The Food and Drug Administration s...

Butler, Robinson lead Heat by Mavs

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, and Duncan Robinson added 24 to lead the host Miami Heat to a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Dallas guard Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points. The younger brother of Warriors star St...

WADA cancels symposium over coronavirus concerns

The World Anti-Doping Agency has canceled its annual symposium and related athlete session in Switzerland over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic In a statement issued on Friday, Montreal-based WADA said it took the decision based on t...

Bernie Sanders look-alike enjoying the ride

Los Angeles, Feb 29 AFP Up until a few years ago, Jeff Jones was going about his life, minding his own business and enjoying his passion for music Then Bernie Sanders burst onto the national political stage, prompting many to do double take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020