Srishaila Sarang Math seer says Revoor should be inducted in Yediyurappa cabinet in a year

The seer of Srishaila Sarang Math, Sarangadha Desikendra Swami, on Friday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should induct BJP MLA Dattatraya Patil Revoor in his cabinet in the next one year.

Addressing an event here, Desikendra Swami said he can ask 10 MLAs from BJP of Kalyana-Karnataka region to resign if the Chief Minister fails to induct Dattatraya Patil Revoor in his cabinet.

"If BS Yediyurappa-led government fails to induct Dattatraya Patil Revoor in the cabinet within a year, I can ask at least 10 MLAs from BJP of the Kalyana-Karnataka region to resign," he said. (ANI)

