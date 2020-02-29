Maha CM acknowledged concerns of locals on port project: Patil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured that his government will consider views of local people regarding the proposed major port at Vadhavan near Dahanu, the president of the committee opposing the project claimed on Saturday The Cenrtal government had approved a proposal worth Rs 65,544.54 crore to construct a new major port at Vadhavan earlier this month.

According to the government, the Vadhavan port will be developed on landlord model, and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) would be formed with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) as the lead partner with equity participation equal to or more than 50 per cent to implement the project A delegation of local fishermen and villagers met with the Maharashtra CM on Friday, said Narayan Patil who heads the Vadhavan Bandar Virodhi Samiti.

"The chief minister assured us that the state government is with us and would take a decision after taking us into confidence. The CM told us that the state government has not yet received details of the approval given to the project by the Union Cabinet," Patil said The Samiti has been opposing the proposed port claiming that it will adversely affect local farmers and fishermen.

Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit of Shiv Sena said he supports the stand of locals on the project "I hope the state government will take appropriate decision regarding the port," he added..

