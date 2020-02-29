Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM acknowledged concerns of locals on port project: Patil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 15:41 IST
Maha CM acknowledged concerns of locals on port project: Patil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured that his government will consider views of local people regarding the proposed major port at Vadhavan near Dahanu, the president of the committee opposing the project claimed on Saturday The Cenrtal government had approved a proposal worth Rs 65,544.54 crore to construct a new major port at Vadhavan earlier this month.

According to the government, the Vadhavan port will be developed on landlord model, and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) would be formed with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) as the lead partner with equity participation equal to or more than 50 per cent to implement the project A delegation of local fishermen and villagers met with the Maharashtra CM on Friday, said Narayan Patil who heads the Vadhavan Bandar Virodhi Samiti.

"The chief minister assured us that the state government is with us and would take a decision after taking us into confidence. The CM told us that the state government has not yet received details of the approval given to the project by the Union Cabinet," Patil said The Samiti has been opposing the proposed port claiming that it will adversely affect local farmers and fishermen.

Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit of Shiv Sena said he supports the stand of locals on the project "I hope the state government will take appropriate decision regarding the port," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bundelkhand Expressway will prove to be development expressway of region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway and said it will prove to be the development expressway of the region The expressway will pass through Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot, B...

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi: Officials.

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi Officials....

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 43, with 593 people infected

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last...

Bundelkhand Expressway will benefit region's farmers: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Bundelkhand Expressway is going to benefit the farmers of the region. A defence corridor is being made and Bundelkhand is going to be connected to it. Chitrakoot Dham is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020