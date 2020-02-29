Chhattisgarh Cong to protest I-T raids at house of CM Baghel's Deputy Secy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the state Congress Committee will stage a protest outside Income-Tax Department's office on Saturday. This comes after officials of the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at his Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia's residence in Bhilai on Friday.

"We met the Governor of the state and put forward our point of view as to how people were not even informed about the I-T raids. They are roaming around in the state with the armed forces from Jagdalpur to Raigarh, creating an atmosphere of fear. State Congress Committee will stage a demonstration outside the I-T office today," Baghel told reporters here. The I-T Department on Thursday conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state.

The officials raided properties of Ajaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar and liquor baron Pappu Bhatiya. Searches were also conducted on the premises of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vivek Dhand and Anil Tuteja. Dhand is also a former Chief Secretary of the state. (ANI)

