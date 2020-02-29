Two BJP MPs detained by police

BJP MPs - Soumitra Khan and Subhas Sarkar were detained by the police for some time when they went to visit a party member, who had allegedly faced atrocities by Trinamool Congress workers, at Thakurpukur in the city on Saturday Police said the two along with some activists had gone to the area and were taken to Thakurpukur police station on apprehension of breach of law and order in the locality.

Khan and Sarkar - who represent Bishnupur and Bankura Lok Sabha seats respectively - said they came to the area to visit the injured BJP activist who was recently attacked by Trinamool Congress "goons" for campaigning for the saffron party in the area The police had stopped them as they proceeded to the residence of the BJP worker and took them to Thakurpukur police station, the saffron party MPs said when they were being taken to a police vehicle along with several party activists.

Khan said, "We had come to be with our party workers But we were prevented by Kolkata Police which is working at the behest of TMC. There is no democracy in West Bengal under the rule of Mamata Banerjee".

BJP supporters demonstrated outside the police station for some time in protest against the police action.

