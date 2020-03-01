Left Menu
Development News Edition

TTADC polls: BJP to keep doors open for IPFT

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 16:43 IST
TTADC polls: BJP to keep doors open for IPFT

The ruling BJP in Tripura is ready to forge an alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) for elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), a BJP leader said However, the IPFT's demand for contesting most of the seats has become a bone of contention between the two parties.

Prominent tribal leader and BJP MP Rebati Kumar Tripura said that it was decided at a recent meeting that the party would take up the issue about contesting the tribal elections jointly with the IPFT Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other important party functionaries were present at the meeting.

"They (IPFT) were our alliance partner in the state assembly elections in 2018 and we will keep our doors open for them," the BJP leader said The TTADC constitutes two-thirds of the state's 10,491 sq km area, and home to over 12,16,000 people.

"We were informed that they are demanding to fight in most of the seats, which is not acceptable to us "Seat adjustments would be finalized through discussions," the MP told reporters.

The tribal council elections are scheduled to be held in June, sources in the state election commission said Referring to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rebati Kumar Tripura said, "The IPFT had announced their candidates for the Parliamentary polls without consulting us.

"We had an organisational meeting about the ADC polls where it was resolved that we might consider the IPFT if they abide by norms of the alliance "But they are speaking about complete walkover for the ADC elections which is not possible for us to accept.

"If necessary, we shall fight alone in all the 28 seats" In the 30-member council, elections are held in 28 seats and the rest two seats are nominated by the governor at the advice of the state administration.

At present, the tribal council is run by the opposition Left Front which secured all the 28 seats in the 2015 elections IPFT general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia said his party is not ruling out the possibility of forging an alliance with the saffron party.

The IPFT would contest the maximum number of seats, whether or not it is in an alliance, he said "Talks for an alliance can go on (with BJP), but that will not deter us from contesting maximum seats in the ADC polls," Jamatia said.

The IPFT had sought alliance with the BJP in several elections, including panchayat elections, and Lok Sabha polls But the tribal party failed to forge any alliance with the BJP since the 2018 assembly polls.

The IPFT was formed in the 1990s with the objective of forming Tipraland a separate state for tribal communities of Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports four new cases of coronavirus

Malaysia reported four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29.All of the new cases were among Malaysian nationals, one of whom had traveled to China while another had traveled recent...

NDA united in Bihar, will win more than 200 seats in assembly polls: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the ruling NDA is and will remain united in the state, dispelling confusions that had arisen in the wake of his recent meeting with RJDs Tejashwi Yadav followed by some opposition Gr...

UN urges calm amid migrant surge at Turkey-Greece border

The United Nation called Sunday for calm and urged states to refrain from excessive force, as thousands of migrants have flooded to Turkeys border with Greece in a bid to enter the EU The UN refugee agency said it was calling for calm and e...

Researchers find a process to minimise pregnancy-related complications

Researchers have made a breakthrough to minimise the chances of pregnancy-related complications such as miscarriages, preeclampsia and foetal growth restriction. They have discovered a process that contributes to placental implantation duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020