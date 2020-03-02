3 BJP workers arrested in Kolkata over 'Goli maaro...' slogans

The Kolkata Police have arrested three BJP workers over 'Goli maaro...' slogans being raised on the day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally in the state capital. The three arrested BJP workers have been identified as Surendra Kumar Tiwari, Dhruba Basu and Pankaj Prasad.

An FIR was lodged at the New Market police station late on Sunday evening in this connection. The BJP workers had raised the controversial 'Goli maaro ...' slogans in the Esplanade area while on the way to attend the Union Home Minister's meeting at Shahid Minar here.

Shah, during the course of his speech, had said that BJP would turn West Bengal into "Sonar Bangla" if given an opportunity by the people of the state. He asked people to counter Mamata Banerjee's slogan "Didi Ke Bolo" by saying "Aar Noi Anyay" (no more injustice). "Give BJP five years and we will make the state 'Sonar Bangla'," Shah said while addressing the public meeting at Shahid Minar.

The Union Home Minister also claimed that BJP would form the next government in the state. "The BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority in the next Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021. In the 2019 general elections, BJP got 2 crore 30 lakh votes as compared to 87 lakh votes that it got in 2014. Due to the blessings of the people of Bengal, BJP crossed the 300 mark in 2019," he added. (ANI)

