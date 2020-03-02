Left Menu
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after an obituary reference to the late JD(U) MP from Bihar, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, who passed away on February 28.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaking in the lower house on Monday. Photo/LSTV. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after an obituary reference to the late JD(U) MP from Bihar, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, who passed away on February 28. On the first day of the second phase of the Budget session, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla arrived in the lower house amid slogans of "Welcome" and "Jai Shri Ram" from the MPs.

Some Opposition MPs tried to speak on the issue of Delhi violence, but they were not allowed by the Speaker who then proceeded to read the obituary of the late JD(U) leader which was followed by Birla declaring that the House has been adjourned till 2 pm. Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a novel protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises by covering their eyes, against the violence in North-East district of Delhi.

The Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on April 3. During the second half of the Budget Session, the government is expected to push its legislative agenda that includes Bills relating to surrogacy.

Congress and other Opposition parties are likely to target the government over the CAA and the recent violence in the national capital. (ANI)

