Demanding HM's resignation is the least we can do for people: Khurshid on Delhi violence

Referring to the party's demand for resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of violence in the capital city, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said: "This is the least we can do as we are trying to give a voice to their emotions." "I think this is the least that we can do for people. There is enormous sense of stress, anxiety, and worry amongst the people, particularly the people of Delhi who have seen some terrible-terrible things happen and we are trying to give a voice to their emotions and our voice which I believe is a legitimate voice to their concerns," Khurshid told ANI.

The Congress leader made the remarks in response to a question about the Parliament session and the party's demand for the resignation of Amit Shah. Reacting to a tweet by his party colleague P Chidambaram, wherein he had remarked that if nobody is affected by Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it stands at present, then why did the government pass the law, Khurshid said: "That makes sense. Doesn't it? That you are having to pass a law and then you say nobody is going to be affected by it."

Last week, on Wednesday, Congress Working Committee (CWC) had passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah with immediate effect over Delhi violence. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too had on Sunday said that his party will continue to press for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah during the second half of parliament's Budget Session, beginning Monday and will also unmask them over the violence in Delhi, which left 46 people dead and over 200 injured.

"We will raise all the important issues and unmask them. We will not spare them (BJP). We are asking for Amit Shah's resignation. We will continue to do so in parliament as well," Chowdhury had told ANI. (ANI)

