Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong says govt not allowing debate in Parliament on Delhi riots; alleges assault on Dalit woman MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:54 IST
Cong says govt not allowing debate in Parliament on Delhi riots; alleges assault on Dalit woman MP

The Congress on Monday accused the government of not allowing a debate in Parliament on the issue of communal violence in Delhi, while also alleging that one of its Dalit MPs was assaulted by a BJP lawmaker. The opposition party said it will continue to protest in Parliament over the communal violence in Delhi as it is its duty to uncover the "conspiracy" behind the riots.

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha on Monday as opposition parties vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to reporters after Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, Congress' leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the party demanded that the violence in Delhi should be discussed in the Lok Sabha as it was a very important issue and the world was talking about it.

The party demanded that there should be a debate on the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah participating as all Indians want it to happen, Chowdhury said. "The government should put forward its views on it. We were trying to make this request, but the government did not allow us to do so and kept making one excuse after another," he said.

"What is surprising is that when Delhi was burning, the ruling party thought that 'Vivaad Se Vishwas' Bill should be brought. Without asking us, the bill started being discussed," the Congress leader alleged. Chowdhury said "democracy was torn to shreds" as the Opposition party was not allowed to air its views.

"The sad part is that a Dalit MP of our party from Kerala was assaulted by ruling party MP. She also started crying and said 'if this happens inside the House to Dalits what will happen outside'," he said. "Our protest will continue. It is our duty to uncover who makes hate speeches, who indulge in killings and what is the conspiracy behind the violence," Chowdhury said.

Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was assaulted by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena inside the Lower House of Parliament and sought immediate action over the matter. Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that for three days riots continued unabated, but Union ministers did not make any statement and did not visit the riot-affected areas. "Because of that police also did not act," he said.

"The central government wanted that those who are dying, let them die and those who are being burnt alive, let it happen. Hate speeches were given by leaders of the ruling party which meant that the central government was behind the riots," he alleged. All business in Parliament should be adjourned to discuss the issue of Delhi violence, Azad said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing JK woman traced in Punjab, reunited with family

A woman, who went missing about a month ago from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, was traced in Punjab and reunited with her family on Monday, police said. Shuma Bibi, a resident of Taraf Manjali village in the district, had gone missin...

Giant of Gujarati journalism in UK passes away

Ramniklal Solanki, a giant of Gujarati journalism and the pioneer of the British Asian media, passed away in India after a brief illness, his son said here on Monday. He was 88 and is survived by his wife, two sons, one daughter and 11 gran...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects gun rights case over rapid-fire bump stocks

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by gun rights advocates to overturn President Donald Trumps ban on bump stocks - devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like a machine gun - implemented after the 2017 Las ...

Confidence to overcome hesitations of history opening new space for India: EAM

Indias confidence in overcoming the hesitations of history has opened up new space and the country has demonstrated a growing capacity to contribute to the global discourse in the last few years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020