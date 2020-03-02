Left Menu
Two Congress, BJP women MPs lodge complaint of assault against each other with Lok Sabha Speaker

Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika On Day One of the second half of the Budget session, Parliament saw some stormy scenes over last week's Delhi violence and two women MPs lodged complaints of physical assault against each other with Speaker Om Birla.

Congress MP Ramya Haridas lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker alleging physical assault on her by BJP member Jaskaur Meena. A little later, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje too filed a complaint Ramya for allegedly attacking Jaskaur Meena and demanded Ramya's immediate expulsion.

Union Minister Smriti Irani too supported Meena. In the complaint to the Speaker, Karandlaje wrote: "I am appalled to report to you the misbehaviour thrust upon senior MP Jaskaur Meena by Congress MPs. Jaskaur ji, a three-time MP, is the pride of countless women especially those from the tribal community. That a senior can be jostled with inside the House is against all norms of decency. The female Opposition MP earlier had pushed a male BJP MP in order to provoke him."

The letter further stated that BJP MPs have been facing heckling. "For how long we are to witness their injustice? That I have been heckled and physically engaged with by the Opposition MP concerned brings to light her perverse desire to vitiate the proceedings of the House. Please expel such a member immediately," the letter read.

The Congress MP in her complaint had asked whether she had been physically assaulted because she is a Dalit and a woman. In her letter to the Speaker, the Congress MP wrote: "On March 2 at 3 p.m. inside Lok Sabha I was physically assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena. Is this repeatedly happens to me just because I am a Dalit and a woman? I request you to take action against the said MP."

Meena, however, suggested that Haridas should not play the Dalit card as she too comes from the tribal community. According to sources in the Speaker's office, the decision on complaints is yet to be taken. (ANI)

