Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse-trading allegations against Shivraj is grave insult of public representative, says Gopal Bhargava

BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said that allegations of horse-trading on former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is the "biggest insult of an elected representative in a democracy".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:26 IST
Horse-trading allegations against Shivraj is grave insult of public representative, says Gopal Bhargava
Gopal Bhargava(file pic). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said that allegations of horse-trading on former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is the "biggest insult of an elected representative in a democracy". Digvijaya Singh has alleged that Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra are offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"There can't be any bigger insult of an elected representative in a democracy, I condemn this. Our party is intact... There are several groups in the Congress party itself," Bhargava said here. Speaking to ANI, he added, "Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia have their own groups, and then there are sub-groups also."

BJP leader Lokendra Parashar said, "Such statement has come from Digvijaya Singh because there are internal issues of Congress. It is being said that Kamal Nath wants to send Scindia to Rajya Sabha and Digvijaya is giving such statement to build pressure on Kamal Nath." Another BJP leader Rajneesh Agarwal said, "Digvijaya Singh wants to go to Rajya Sabha and hence he is doing all these things."

Digvijaya Singh had earlier today said, "Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs." "They are offering Congress MLAs to take Rs 5 crore now, the second instalment in Rajya Sabha and the third instalment when they help to bring down the government in the no-confidence motion," he added.

Singh said that the MLAs who were contacted by BJP leaders have informed the party leadership about it. The Congress leader continued: "I want to tell them. This is not Karnataka. Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh cannot be purchased. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra are making calls to Congress MLAs. This will not be tolerated." Singh claimed that there was a dispute between Chouhan and Mishra over the chief ministerial post.

"Now, they have come to a solution that one will be CM and the other will be deputy CM," he said. Singh also said that the BJP-led central government was harassing the Congress governments in the states through raids by Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP has 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Democratic bid to save Obamacare

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states to save the landmark healthcare law.The impetus for the Supreme Court case was a 2018 r...

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A child died after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized on Monday off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe.Separately, ...

Nirbhaya case: For 3rd time, Court defers hanging of 4 death row convicts

The hanging of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case scheduled for Tuesday was deferred for the third time in six weeks by a court in yet another twist in the case marked by apparent delaying tactics by the condem...

Missing JK woman traced in Punjab, reunited with family

A woman, who went missing about a month ago from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, was traced in Punjab and reunited with her family on Monday, police said. Shuma Bibi, a resident of Taraf Manjali village in the district, had gone missin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020