BJP legislators meet LG Baijal, demand probe into 'international conspiracy' behind Delhi riots

BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition in assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday and demanded an in-depth investigation into the "international conspiracy" behind the riots in northeast Delhi that claimed at least 42 lives. The delegation submitted a memorandum to Baijal, demanding probe also into the rumour mongering, especially through social media, to stoke violence, Bidhuri's office said in a statement.

"The way rumours were spread yesterday evening were in all possibility part of the conspiracy. The design was to provoke violence leading to riots during the ongoing session of Parliament," Bidhuri said. Saying that the riots coincided with US President Donald Trump's visit, Bidhuri asserted, "It smacks of international conspiracy. Its sole aim was to tarnish the image of India in international community. It is essential to expose the international and local forces conspiring against the nation." He also raised questions on the use of a "large stock of weapons" during the riots.

"It appears that large stock of weapons was collected much before the riots started. It is apprehended that weapons are still hidden in the riot-affected areas. It is essential that the mafia behind the weapons should be exposed," he said. The BJP MLAs also demanded that the rioters be made to pay for the loss of property.

The delegation comprised Mohan Singh Bisht, former Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and other BJP MLAs..

